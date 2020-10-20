1/
Joseph P. Smith Jr.

Joseph P. Smith Jr., 78, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Annette T. (Lucia) Smith.

Born on Dec. 21, 1941, in Springfield to the late Joseph P., Sr. and Margaret (Rochette) Smith, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Joseph served his country proudly with the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962, during the Vietnam War. Prior to retiring he was employed with Stanadyne for 43 years. Joseph was a member of the Hazardville Fire Department, East Windsor Ambulance, Enfield Detection of Thieves and Robbers and a Director of the Four Town Fair. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife Annette, he is also survived by a son Joseph P. Smith III and wife, Jodie, of Enfield; his four beloved grandchildren, Scott Smith, Jr. and wife, Julie, Andrew Smith, Samantha Smith and Taylor Smith; also a sister Judy Elliott of East Windsor; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Scott Smith Sr. (2016); and a brother, Thomas Smith.

Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 23, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield from 4 to 7 p.m. The burial will be private. Strict social distancing protocols and the use of facemasks are required for all facets of the funeral services.

For online condolences, please visit

www.brownememorialchapel.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
