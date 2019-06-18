Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. Surdel Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph P. Surdel Sr. "Joe," 91, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, former owner of The Crystal Lake Ballroom Resort, beloved husband of Dorothy J. Surdel, passed away June 8, 2019.



He was born in Rockville, July 2, 1927, to the late Blanche and John Surdel. He was also predeceased by his daughter, JoAnne Surdel; as well as his sister, Charlotte Cichocki.



Joe and his family built the Crystal Lake Ballroom, that had a 72-by-40 foot dance floor, at the age of 15, without ever taking any classes in construction, which also included a two-story restaurant, a sandy beach on the Crystal Lake, a grove, and a 1,500 car parking lot. Originally, polka bands played in the ballroom, as well as record hop nights for the teens.



In 1953, Joe booked all talent from New York City and handled all advertising. He booked the Glenn Miller Band, Gene Krupa, and Lionel Hampton. The list of entertainers that performed there is vast, but included JoAnne Campbell, Joey Dee, Duane Eddy, Dion, Bobby Darin, Bobby Rydel, Frankie Avalon, Chubby Checker, Dee Dee Sharp, The Shirelles, Fats Domino, Gene Pitney, Bobby Vinton, Tony Orlando, Peter and Gordon, The Imperials, Paul and Paula, Chuck Berry, and "Little" Stevie Wonder when he was 13! He worked with Dick Clark on various shows, as well as hosting Miss Crystal Lake Beauty Contests.



On Sept. 12, 1953, Joe married Dorothy, the love of his life, with whom he enjoyed nearly 66 years of blissful marriage! They had four children, Diane, Rosemary, JoAnne, and Joseph P. Surdel Jr.



In 1966, the ballroom and property were sold, when Joe and his family moved to South Windsor into the home they designed and built. In 1975, they all moved to Cooper City, Florida, and in 2002, he built a home for himself and Dorothy in Port St. Lucie.



He is survived by Dorothy; his children, Diane and her husband, Tom, Rosemary and her husband, John, and Joseph P. Surdel Jr.; as well as his four grandchildren, Darlene Mesagno and her husband, Michael, Johnny Pastula and his wife, Amy, Joseph P. Surdel III, and Nick Surdel; as well as his nieces, Regina Surdel and Mary Potash; and dear lifelong friends, JoAnne Campbell Seals and Troy Seals.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Joe's wonderful caregiver, Meryl Usher, and to his surgeon, Dr. Rene Loyola who used his hands of God to care for him, as well as Shirley and the staff of nurses on the 2nd Floor of St. Lucie Medical Center.



Family and friends may gather Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, followed by interment in the mausoleum at Rolling Oaks Cemetery Gardens, 2200 SW Del Rio Blvd., Port St. Lucie.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.



For more information you may visit



www.yatesfuneralhome.com







