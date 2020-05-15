Joseph R. Macione, 91, of Manchester passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jennie M. (Manwiller) Macione.As was true of all his closest friends, his goals in life were to serve his country and to be able to help others. He was able to achieve these goals through teaching, military, and community service. As an Army veteran, Col. Macione was Commander of a Military Intelligence unit in the USAR, earning several prestigious commendations and meritorious service medals. Dr. Macione earned his master's degree from the University of Connecticut, and his doctorate in psychology from the University of South Dakota. A licensed psychologist, Dr. Macione previously worked as a public school teacher, psychologist, and coach. He was the director of Guidance and Psychological Services for Glastonbury Public Schools and was the initial director of the Head Start program in West Hartford. Dr. Macione also served as a psychologist for the Talcottville School and for special needs programs where he was able to help children and families with spectrum disorders. He had also been an adjunct, assistant, or associate professor at the University of South Dakota, the University of Central Connecticut, Merrimack College, and Eastern Connecticut State University. After retiring from school-related work, Dr. Macione served as the psychologist for several rehabilitation centers in Eastern Connecticut.Joe loved outdoors activities, travel, and playing and watching sports. An athlete growing up in Willimantic, Joe enjoyed playing basketball and football. Joe also enjoyed traveling with Jennie. Jennie and Joe shared a love of UConn Athletics and were season ticket holders for the men's and women's basketball games. His other interests included skiing, deep sea diving, hiking, fishing (especially while on annual fishing and diving trips with his son, Jim), and assisting and serving as a coach for youth athletic and recreation programs. Many of Joe's favorite activities involved being outdoors with his son or daughter, often commenting that what he liked the most was the opportunity to exercise and spend time together.In addition to his wife, Jennie, Dr. Macione is survived by a son, James Macione and his partner, Maureen O'Connor, his daughter, Amy Macione and her longtime partner, Tim Fairley, of Manchester; stepchildren David Burnap Post of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, and Bob Ernest Post of Andover; sister, Francesca Dussault and her husband, Robert, of Glastonbury; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Riley of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; grandchildren, William Post, Heidi Bowers, and Jennifer Post; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Caleb, and Noah Post. In addition to his parents, Dr. Macione is predeceased by his sisters, Rose Sikowski, Ann McCaughey, Marie Fortin, Susan Dennis, Nan Sarra, Eleanor Koch, Antionette Macione, and brother, James G. Macione. From his large number of siblings, he leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, including Rob Dussault, Janice Rosa, Beverly Kennedy, Jim Sara, Bob Sara, Karen Hansen, Dennis Harkins, Susan Bondy, Nancy Koch, Michael Fortin, Love Macione, Nina Froes, Georgeanne Davis, Carol Ann Campbell, Leslie Froes, and Kim McCaughey.Due to concerns about coronavirus, there will be no calling hours or church service and the funeral will be limited to four immediate family members. An online video of the service maybe available through the family and/or the funeral home. His burial was held Thursday, April 23, at the South Cemetery in Tolland. There will also be a belated memorial service honoring Dr. Macione, including full military honors, at a time that is TBD.For more information, or to sign an online guestbook, please visit