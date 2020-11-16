Joseph Roland Poulin, 93, of South Windsor, and formerly a longtime resident of East Hartford, passed away Nov. 12.



Joe was born on Jan. 4, 1927, at home in Hartford by a Native American midwife. He was the son of the late Alfred and Rose Aimee (Vachon) Poulin. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mabel (Jensen) Poulin. He was employed by G. Fox & Company for 50 years starting out as a stock boy and later as manager of data processing. He served in the army from 1945-46 in Panama in the Caribbean Defensive Command. He was a communicant of St. Isaac Jogues parish in East Hartford. He was a loyal Red Sox, Celtics and UConn women's basketball fan and was a duckpin league bowler for many years. He loved spending time with his seven grandchildren at their various sporting and dancing events. One of his favorite things was getting the family together to play Uno or set back.



He is survived by his daughters, Denise Bezzini and her husband, Michael of East Hartford, Teresa Bornstein and her husband, David of Lake Worth, Florida and Janice DePietro of Manchester; his seven grandchildren, Scott, James and his wife, Erin, Jason and his wife, Crystal, Kristin, Aimee and her husband, Jon, Stephanie and Nicole; and four great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Noah, Abigail and Asher; also his sisters-in-law, Jeannine Poulin and Renate Poulin; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his very dear friend and companion, Frances Scully, with whom he made his home for 17 years. He is predeceased by his siblings, Joan Lamore, Marie Poulin, Doug Poulin, Carmen Goulet, Gerard Poulin, and Robert Poulin.



Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or Amvets.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store