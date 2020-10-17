Joseph Roland "Joe" Willis Jr. was born in Rockville on Aug. 13, 1958, and resided at his lifelong residence, in Ellington.



As soon as Joe could walk, he mirrored his father. Big Joe, they were inseparable, on the farm. His father taught him to drive a tractor at seven years old. He loved being on the farm growing up. He attended Crystal Lake School, Longview in Ellington, he went on to graduate from the Rockville High Vocational Agricultural Program, he excelled as a model student receiving many awards for his work and accomplishments, including winning the regional tractor driving competition. His first job was at the Moser Dairy Farm. In 1977 he started his first logging job with his brother Teddy, they both enjoyed being outside in the forests and spending time with each other. He went on to spend his life working outdoors in the agricultural and logging industries operating heavy equipment. He has been successful in many of his endeavors and traveled all over the country working in the logging industry. He was a Future Farmers of America member, he loved the environment and dedicated many years in his later life to the creation of Crystal Lake Agricultural Youth Farm, a gateway for Children of all ages and backgrounds to learn the importance of farming. Joseph cared for many and would give the shirt off his back to anyone, as he had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He strived to be a good person, he had many ups and downs throughout his life but he always persevered. He had spent the last 14 years of his life dedicating himself to sobriety and mending relationships with family and friends. Joe passed away suddenly Oct. 13, 2020, on the Crystal Lake family farm where he grew up. Aside from his favorite hobby, constantly working, he also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, archeology, geology, and spending time with his animals. He carried with him a plethora of knowledge about the land and farming practices. He was a social man with a diverse group of friends. He was loved by all who met him, and was always good for some farming advice. He will be missed deeply by all who met him.



Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph Roland Willis Sr.; his mom, Joan B Willis; his younger brother, Daniel R. Willis. Joseph is survived by his brother Ted Willis; his sister, Anita; sons,Ryan, Mike, and Greg; stepsister, Heather Spellman; stepmother, Hanora Willis; and stepbrothers, Rock Addicott and Brian Addicott.



The family will be holding a private service in honor of Joseph R. Wills Jr.





