Joseph William Lange, 57, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Joe was born in Manchester on Feb. 11, 1962. Joe was raised in Manchester and was married to his loving wife of 24½ years, Cathy. He worked for 36 years for the Manchester Housing Authority and was dedicated and well known by the residents he helped through the years. Joe was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved to ride in his spare time.
Along with his loving wife, Cathy, he also leaves his parents, Hedy and Donald Kurapkot; a brother, Bruce Lange; three sisters, Patricia Lange, Debbie Johnston and her husband, Tom, and Donna Wright; a stepson, Ivan Armstrong; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester.
