Joseph Xavier Berry Sr., 73, of Somers, loving husband of Linda (Cassone) Berry, passed away unexpectedly in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.



Joe was born Oct. 27, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Felix and Josephine (Cadigan) Berry. He was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Class of 1963 and a graduate of Northeastern University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joe was employed as Vice President of Corporate Travel for Sanditz Travel in Middletown for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golf and traveling. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Joe will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love for his family.



In addition to his wife, Linda, to whom he was married 50 years, he is survived by three children, Joseph Xavier Berry Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Berlin, Massachusetts, Christopher Jude Berry and his wife, Shannon, of Stafford Springs, and Amanda Marquis and her husband, Joseph, of Meredith, New Hampshire; his sister, Phyllis Grenier and her husband, William, of Malden, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Avery and Ethan Berry, and Mercedes Marquis; his nieces, Paula Vigorito of Malden and Joanne Langergen of Medford; and great-nieces, Julia and Emily Vigorito and Kathleen Langergen.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in memory of Joseph may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611



