Josephine (Bertone) Briggs, age 98, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.Jo was born on June 18, 1922, in Rockdale, Massachusetts, and was one of six children born to Pia and Vincent Bertone. Her formative years were spent in Massachusetts where she attended nursing school and became a head nurse at Worcester City Hospital. She would go on to become one of the last nurses on staff at the G. Fox store. Jo would eventually marry a redheaded track star from Tufts, Richard Briggs, and settle in East Hartford to raise their family. Memorable family vacations were enjoyed on Cape Cod, including many walks along Starfish Beach. Jo and Dick loved line dancing with friends, New Year's Eve celebrations at the Army Navy Club in Manchester, and playing cards. More than anything Jo loved to cook. She was happiest in the kitchen and around the family dinner table watching her children and grandchildren enjoy home-cooked meals and delicious baked goods, especially pork pie and anisette cookies. She was a fierce competitor when it came to Bridge and Setback and developed a passion for painting during her later years. Most importantly, Jo was a woman of strong faith, attending St. Christopher Church for decades. This faith and resilience helped her survive cancer at 96 and Covid recently.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Briggs. She leaves her sons, Richard Williams-Briggs Jr. of South Windsor and Mark (Leslie) Briggs of Glastonbury; her grandson, Austin Briggs, and granddaughter, Abigail Briggs of Glastonbury; a sister, Madeline Dion of Ellington; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Teresa, and brothers, Mario, Vangie, and Louis.The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Salner of The Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center for his kind and gentle spirit and the staff at Bel Air Manor in Newington for their compassionate care.A graveside service will be held on Thursday for members of the family. Donations can be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society as she never met a kitty she didn't like. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.For online condolences please visit