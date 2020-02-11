Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Catherine (Perricone) DeMaio. View Sign Service Information Doolittle Funeral Service 14 Old Church Street Middletown , CT 06457 (860)-346-6464 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Doolittle Funeral Service 14 Old Church Street Middletown , CT 06457 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Doolittle Funeral Service 14 Old Church Street Middletown , CT 06457 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saint Francis of Assisi Church 10 Elm Street Middletown , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Catherine (Perricone) DeMaio, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late Joseph C. DeMaio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at UConn Medical Center.



Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Eugenio and Antonina (Milone) Perricone. Josephine lived in South Windsor for 56 years before moving to Middletown in 2007. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She worked for the State's Attorney's office for 25 years, was a Justice of the Peace, and active in community affairs. Josephine was a member of the South Windsor Seniorettes and a founding member of the South Windsor Country Players where she was also a performer.



Josephine is survived by four sons, Steven J. DeMaio and his wife, Norma, of Middletown, Robert E. DeMaio and his wife, Ann, of Chaplin, Joseph S. DeMaio III of Middletown, and Eugene R. DeMaio and his wife, Michelle, of Willington; a sister, Isabella Conner of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a daughter-in-law, Susan Adley of Middletown; six grandchildren, Jocelyn DeMaio and her fiancé, Neil Parisi, Jessica Nieman and her husband, Jameson, Mark DeMaio and his wife, Sarah, Justin DeMaio and his wife, Genevieve, Kristina Hood and her husband, Daniel, Joey DeMaio; and four great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m., at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown. Burial will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery.



Family and friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St., Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.



