|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church
Our Mom, Josephine (Merli) Gunther, 93, entered eternal life on Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Her spirit is carried on by her three daughters, Donna Tracy (Jeff), of Andover, Marianne Wolslegel (Tom), of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Betsy Bianchi (Jay) of Windsor; her three grandchildren, Michael Bianchi (Misty), of Guilford, Alexandra Tracy (Ben) of Wilton, and Matthew Bianchi of West Hartford; her great-grandson, Jaxon Bianchi; and her sister and best friend, Dorothy Rochette, of Enfield. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; her parents, Anacleto and Angelina Merli; and six siblings, Rose, Andrew, Mary, Cecelia, Louise, and John.
Joey grew up in Windsor on the Merli Farm. She attended Windsor High School, where she was voted Most Athletic in her senior year. She went on to work at Veeder Root where she played for its softball team and while there, together with her sister Louise, participated in many fundraising events for the war effort. She met Charlie at Veeder Root, they married and bought a house in Windsor Locks, where she and Charlie raised their three daughters.
We would like to especially thank our Aunt Dorothy for all the love and care she provided to our Mom. They were best friends and best sisters as well. Thank you, Dorothy, and we love you.
Friends and family can meet at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church, 52 S. Elm St., Windsor Locks, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, Joey asks that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone.
For online condolences, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|