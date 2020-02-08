Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home 1816 Poquonock Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 (888)-688-8475 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home 1816 Poquonock Avenue Poquonock , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church 52 South Elm Street Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our Mom, Josephine (Merli) Gunther, 93, entered eternal life on Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Her spirit is carried on by her three daughters, Donna Tracy (Jeff), of Andover, Marianne Wolslegel (Tom), of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Betsy Bianchi (Jay) of Windsor; her three grandchildren, Michael Bianchi (Misty), of Guilford, Alexandra Tracy (Ben) of Wilton, and Matthew Bianchi of West Hartford; her great-grandson, Jaxon Bianchi; and her sister and best friend, Dorothy Rochette, of Enfield. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; her parents, Anacleto and Angelina Merli; and six siblings, Rose, Andrew, Mary, Cecelia, Louise, and John.



Joey grew up in Windsor on the Merli Farm. She attended Windsor High School, where she was voted Most Athletic in her senior year. She went on to work at Veeder Root where she played for its softball team and while there, together with her sister Louise, participated in many fundraising events for the war effort. She met Charlie at Veeder Root, they married and bought a house in Windsor Locks, where she and Charlie raised their three daughters.



We would like to especially thank our Aunt Dorothy for all the love and care she provided to our Mom. They were best friends and best sisters as well. Thank you, Dorothy, and we love you.



Friends and family can meet at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church, 52 S. Elm St., Windsor Locks, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, Joey asks that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone.



