Josephine Pearson, 91, of Vernon, widow of William F. Pearson, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Nicolas and Angela Clescere. Originally from New York City, Josie met and married her husband Bill and they traveled the world while he was in the Navy. They later moved to Vernon where they resided for 50 years while raising their family. Josie was a lover of animals and enjoyed the companionship of numerous dogs and cats throughout her life. She was especially fond of German Shepherds and Siamese cats.She will be missed by her sisters, Anna and Rosie; her children, Kelly and his wife, Debbie; Zane and his wife, Janet; her grandchildren, Chris, Josh, Julia and Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Madilyn. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four siblings, Charles, Mathew, Peter and Mary.The family would like to thank her neighbors Georgia and Charlie Steele as well as the entire staff at Brookdale Buckingham Memory Care of Glastonbury for their love, care and compassion over the last several years of her life.A private funeral was held on Saturday, Oct. 10.Memorial donations in Josephine's name can be made to the humane society or any animal rescue group of your choiceFor online condolences, please visit