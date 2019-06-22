Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Funeral service 8:45 AM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Rose Church 33 Church Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine (Macchi) Russo, 84, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Peter Russo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



Born Jan. 5, 1935, in Santa Margherita Di Belice, province of Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antonina (Ferraro) Macchi, she had been a resident of East Hartford for most of her life. Josephine was a talented seamstress, working for many years in local clothing manufacturing companies, and took great pride in sewing clothes for her family and friends. A devout Catholic, Josephine was a faithful communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford. She loved to prepare wonderful meals and delicious desserts enjoyed by everyone that sat at her table. She also enjoyed playing cards, but most of all, she loved to be surrounded by her family and friends.



In addition to her husband of 60 years, Peter, she will be missed by her sons, Thomas Russo and his wife, Jody, Joseph Russo and his wife, Velia; and beloved daughter, Rose Marie Crispim, all of South Windsor; her cherished grandchildren, Brendon, Matthew, Stephanie, Kristina, Ashley, and Amanda. She also leaves her sister, Rose DeMaio and her husband, Sam, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; brother-in-law, Tony Russo and his wife, Patricia of East Hartford; sisters-in-law, Ada Russo of East Hartford, Caterina Macchi of East Hartford, and Rosa Macchi of Italy; along with her many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Josephine was predeceased by a daughter, Rose Marie Russo; two brothers, Calogero "Charles" and Giuseppe Macchi; her brother-in-law, Joseph Russo; and her beloved granddaughter, Rebecca.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 25, at 8:45 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 33 Church St., East Hartford. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.



Josephine's family will receive relatives and friends Monday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit



www.desopoeh.com







