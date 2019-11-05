Josh Meacham, 34, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, Colchester.
Josh lived most of his life in East Windsor. However, he also called Schenectady, New York, home for many years. He was passionate about his work at Red Robin and all the beloved work family he made across the states, especially in Greenville, North Carolina. Josh loved music and enjoyed going to concerts. He was a loving father and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and co-workers, who meant so much to him. He was the kindest, wholehearted person you would ever meet. Josh always had a smile on his face, a smile that will never be forgotten.
Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Meacham; and grandmother, Nancy Warren. He is survived by his sons, Anthony Meacham, Matthew Meacham, and Nathan Meacham; mothers of his children, Madeline Keene and Alex Springs; father, Gary Meacham Jr. of East Windsor; grandfather, James Warren of Colchester; grandparents Elizabeth Edgecomb and Terry Edgecomb of East Windsor; brothers, Gary Meacham III of Manchester, and Jacob Meacham Sr. of East Windsor; and nephews, Dillon Meacham and Jacob Meacham Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville, North Carolina.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019