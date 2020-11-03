Joyce B. (Dudley) Horanzy, 87, lifelong resident of West Suffield and beloved wife of the late Felix Horanzy for over 62 years, passed peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born in Agawam, Massachusetts, on July 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Ernest and Celia Dudley. Joyce was the loan officer and vice president of First National Bank of Suffield for many years. She was an avid gardener and nature lover who loved to watch the birds in the back yard. She had a great love of the North Country, where she spent much of her retirement with her husband Felix and her family at the camp they built on Diamond Pond.
She is survived by a son, Tom Horanzy, and his wife, Sharon of West Suffield; a daughter, Nancy Horanzy, and her companion, Richard Blais of East Granby; two granddaughters Erin Horanzy Lukka and her husband, Shiva; Kristin Horanzy Cozzi, her husband, Daniele; and great-granddaughter Sofia; and two brothers, Bobby and Danny Dudley.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, Suffield, from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private at the Agawam Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Services of Western Mass, 1325 Springfield St., Feeding Hills MA 01030.
For online condolences, please visitwww.SuffieldFuneralHome.com