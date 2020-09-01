1/
Joyce (Jajliardo) Couch
Joyce (Jajliardo) Couch, 82, of Mansfield, wife of the late Arthur M. Couch, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, in Saint Francis Hospital.

She was born in Rocky Hill, daughter of the late Karlo and Elsie (Wayland) Jajliardo. Prior to her retirement, Joyce was a medical transcriptionist for the Institute of Living and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. She loved animals, especially her puppies. Joyce enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, woodworking, games, tools, and tag sales. She also loved music, camping, puzzles, and water fights and made every day a beautiful adventure. She always said to never give up, and surrounded those close to her with love and kindness.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered by Louis Domingue of Florida, step-father of her daughters, Linda Couch of Maryland, Laura Robertson of Stafford, and Amy Couch of Hartford; as well as her grandchildren, Corinne, Henry, Rose, Zayne, and Arthur. She will also be missed by her brothers, Timothy Jajliardo and Karlo Jajliardo; and her sister, Elsie Dabrowski. Joyce will always be with us.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services at this time.

The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit

www.farleysullivan.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
