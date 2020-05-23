Joyce Elizabeth (Drake) Phelps
1936 - 2020
Joyce Elizabeth (Drake) Phelps, 84, of East Hartford, wife of the late Arthur Phelps was a loving, dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020.

Joyce was born on July 20, 1936, to the late Stanley and Eunice Drake and grew up in Fort Kent, Maine, she was one of 20 siblings. She and Arthur were married for 53 years, resided in Tolland then Manchester, and retired for a time in Laconia, New Hampshire. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children, she had a passion for gardening and loved being outdoors. The importance of daily devotions, reading the Bible and spending time with the Lord in prayer gave her great pleasure. Joyce was also a devoted and longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester.

Joyce leaves behind her and Arthur's legacy of seven children, Brenda (Phelps) and Louis Nyecki, Sr. of Moultonboro, New Hampshire; Connie (Phelps) Carlton of Tamworth, New Hampshire; Randall and Christina Phelps of Manchester; Cheryl (Phelps) and Mark Davis of Vernon, Doreen (Phelps) and John Jurewicz of Vernon, Beverly Phelps of Manchester, and Colleen Phelps, also of Manchester. Joyce is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Florence Millette, Nellie Pawlak, Leila Summers; brothers, Donald, Richard, Floyd and Raymond Drake along with their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce is predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy Marquis, Louise Young, Helen Joanis, Elwin Drake, Carolyn Hilton, Freda Willard, Lona Drake, Larry Drake, Gordon Drake and Virginia Caron.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Health Care in East Hartford, for all of their loving and compassionate care during Joyce's residency there.

A memorial in Joyce's honor will be planned on a later date.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 23 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
