Joyce Kenyon Fink
Nov. 12, 1944 to June 26, 2019
Beloved wife of 40 years to Jerry Fink; and beloved sister to Carol Kenyon Staba and husband, Dennis; and sister Nancy Kenyon Fredericks; and brother Theodore Kenyon and his wife, Joan, was called by the Lord and the angels came and took her to paradise June 26, 2019. She had many nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and -nephews.
Born in Stamford, New York, to Theodore and Beatrice Kenyon, who predeceased her.
She was a certified nurse's aid, a daycare teacher, and she had an AA degree in early childhood development. She was one of the first Headstart teachers in Kingston, New York, in 1968, and a teacher assistant, all in New York state.
She will be deeply missed by everyone.
She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
She will be interred in a Columbarium at Hurley Reform Church in Hurley, New York, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue
www.ctdraftrescue.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 2 to July 6, 2019