Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church, St. Jeanne Jugan Parish 426 Hazard Avenue Enfield , CT

Joyce M. Roy, formerly of East Hartford and Vernon, passed away Sunday,Dec. 8, 2019, at Manchester Manor.She had faced many health issues for the past 32 years with unimaginable strength and courage. She was born in Houlton, Maine, on July 4, 1936, daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Faulkner) Roy. She was a graduate of Houlton High School and worked at Pratt & Whitney for 30 years.She is survived by a brother, Joseph R. Roy and his wife, Betty, of Easthampton, Massachusetts; a sister, Doris Dufresne and her husband, Marc, of East Hartford; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Roy of Enfield; and a longtime friend and caregiver, Donna Hopkins of Vernon. She also leaves a number of nieces, nephews, and many friends. Her brother, Donald F. Roy, passed away in 1986 and her sister, Shirley Lano, in 2019.Prior to her first stroke in 1987, Joyce enjoyed skiing and traveling and had visited all 50 states and most of Canada and Europe. She also loved going to see Broadway shows in New York. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and was very good at poker. Many of her opponents went home with empty pockets.At Joyce's request, thefollowing message is being printed:"I want to extend my thanks to all those who crossed my path in life, both family and friends, who helped to make it all worthwhile. I love you all for your kindness and the time you all gave me. I want to especially thank my very good friend and caregiver, Donna Hopkins, who was always there with her helping hand".Calling hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the .To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

