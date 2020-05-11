It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce M. Saunders, age 86, into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.The beloved wife of John Michael Saunders for 63 years, Joyce was born in Houlton, Maine, one of nine children born to Henry and Elizabeth McLaughlin. Joyce was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Helen McQuarrie, Rita Boyd, Joan Fitzpatrick, Mary McGillicuddy, Charles McLaughlin, Thomas McLaughlin, and Harold McLaughlin. She is survived by her sister, Pat Koepp of San Diego, California; and sister-in-law, Theresa McLaughlin of Brewer, Maine.Joyce moved to Connecticut in the 1950s where she met her husband, John, on a blind date and they married in 1956. Joyce was a longtime resident of Enfield where she was a charter communicant of Holy Family Church and a regular volunteer at the Enfield Food Shelf. Joyce and her husband were also snowbirds who enjoyed their winters in Vero Beach, Florida. Joyce was a wonderful, loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother who was lovingly referred to as Mema. Joyce was a voracious reader and had a love for travel. Joyce was a beautiful soul who maintained her sense of humor and easy smile until the end.Joyce is survived by a son, Brian Saunders and his wife, Nancy, of Enfield; a daughter, Brenda Mooney and her husband, Mark, of East Calais Vermont; a daughter, Cathryn Carroll and her husband, Edward, of Broad Brook; as well as seven beloved grandchildren, Kristina (Bryan), Spencer, Madeline (Geoff), Shannon, Colin, Drew, and Cameron. Joyce was blessed with many very special nieces and nephews.A special thanks to Hospice nurse Cristy Wheeler for her devoted care.Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Felician Adult Day Center, 1333 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit