She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. She was the beloved wife of Harold Hunt Jr. and would have been married 64 years in May.



She was born Feb. 10, 1936, daughter of the late Ernest and Huldah Luginbuhl (whom she kept mentioning in the last days of her life). Joyce and Harry were the epitome of two people who were so in love and were each other's soul mates for life. They spent many years of their life at their camp in Maine on Echo Lake enjoying their kids and grandkids whom they loved so dearly. Many fond memories were made there over the years. Joyce enjoyed sitting out on the deck with her beautiful hanging plants gazing over the lake, watching the kids play and enjoying the sound of the loons at night.



In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Hunt and Jeffrey Hunt; two daughters, Jody Spielman and Tammy Meyer and her husband, Edwin; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hunt; a sister-in-law, Cathy Morris and her husband, Richard, of Tolland. She leaves her grandchildren, Sheena Mcelhiney and her children, Eli and McCoy, Jonathan and Ashley Spielman, their children, Adalyn and Weston, Christie and Ben Carlson, their children, Colten, Peyton, and Tanner, Ashlee and Jake Virkler, their children, Anna, Bethany, and Liam, Sarah Hunt, Nicholas and Stephanie Petrolito, Dayna and Daniel Grous, their children, Camryn and Kade. She also leaves a very special person in her life, her caregiver Meagan Morrissey who she loved dearly and took the very best care of her in her last days. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ervin Luginbuhl, Leonard Luginbuhl, and Gladys Schneider.



Relatives & friends may gather in memory of Joyce Thursday, May 2, between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.



A funeral service will take place Friday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery in Ellington.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian LifePoints of Morton, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550.



