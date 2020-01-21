Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 64 Pearl St Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce (Monette) Mercik, 78, of Suffield, loving wife of Robert Mercik Sr., passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.



Joyce was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Eleanor M. (Colton) Monette. Joyce lived in Enfield most of her life, recently moving to Suffield. Joyce and Bob were united in holy matrimony on Aug. 17, 1963, and celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage. Joyce and Bob loved each other deeply and their devotion to each other was inspiring. They enjoyed traveling to Italy and spent many summers at Lake Champlain making memories with family and friends. Joyce was passionate in everything she did, from bowling with her sisters, rooting for the Whalers and Red Sox to traveling across the Caribbean with her daughters. She always found ways to have fun in everything she did and her intense love for her family was ever present.



In addition to her loving husband, Bob, Joyce is also survived by four children, Robert Mercik Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of West Suffield, Steven Mercik and his wife, Mary, of Enfield, Lynn Brennan and her husband, Kevin, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Susan Davis and her husband, Ross, of Suffield; her eight beloved grandchildren, Jack and Maggie Mercik, Benjamin, William, and Brooke Brennan, Katherine, Allison, and Charles Davis; her sister, Darlene Licitra and her husband, Bob; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Nelson.



Joyce's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Suffield by the River for their wonderful and compassionate care over the last eight years.



There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



