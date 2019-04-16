Joyce (Cooper) O'Brien, 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Donald F. O'Brien.
Joyce was born May 27, 1933, in Portland, Maine to the late Duncan A. and May (Robie) Cooper and resided in Enfield for 60 years. Prior to retiring she was employed as a secretary at JFK Jr. High School, Enfield. Joyce loved to travel, read, and enjoyed many a card game.
The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to her special friend, Sandy O'Brien, and for Kelly O'Brien's selfless and caring dedication to Grammy in the end. Also additionally loved by Mike and Tina's daughter, Laura.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt whose heart was open to everyone. She had a lifelong joy of music including singing in the church choir. Joyce was a selfless soul cherished by many.
In addition to her beloved husband, Joyce is also survived by two sons, Michael and Tina O'Brien of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and Daniel and Annemarie O'Brien of Windsor; her loving grandchildren, Molly O'Brien, and Shane and Kelly O'Brien; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia O'Brien; and two sisters, Frances Thompson and Margaret Dean Huestis.
Relatives and friends may gather with her family Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service with Pastor Barry Andrusik officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
