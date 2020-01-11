Joyce W. Sweetman, 86, of Manchester, passed away Dec. 23, 2019.



Born in London, England, daughter of the late Charles and Winifred Baker. Joyce and her husband, Fred, came to the United States with their son and daughter in 1966 and settled in Manchester. Joyce helped out with Girl Scouts when her daughter was a scout and eventually took over as leader. She worked at Mari-Mads on Main Street for years, then moved on to Manchester Hospital as an anesthesia aide retiring after 18 years. Joyce enjoyed traveling with Fred, and also enjoyed her weekly luncheons with her close friends.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Fred; her son, Tony of Oregon; her daughter, Lesley of Texas; brother, Jim, of Scotland; sister-in-law, Joan Baker of Clacton, England; and many relatives in England. She was predeceased by her brother, Jim, and sister, Marie.



