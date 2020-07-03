Joyce Wagenbach Schneider, 85, beloved wife of Roy Schneider of Ellington, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.Along with her dear husband, she leaves behind a daughter, Beth Gottier; and a son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Jane Schneider. Joyce has 11 grandchildren, Bruce and Laura Gottier, Kevin and Lauren Gottier, Julianne and Tom Gerber, Justin and Joanna Gottier, Janelle Gottier, Andy and Gina Schneider, Laura and Matthew Moser, Lanae and Dylan Trombley, Jennie Schneider, Jesse and Erica Schneider, and Rhonda Schneider; along with 10 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma, Annalise, Owen, Grace, Caleb, Savannah, Chloe, Westin, and Baby Schneider, yet unborn. Joyce, the third oldest of 19 children, was one of 12 girls and seven boys. They include Bob Wagenbach, Mary Gerber, Shirley Funk, Carol Steiner, Jeanette Beutel, Judy Wettstein, Sharon Elsasser, Charlotte Metzger, Helen Bauman, Lois Metzger, Si Wagenbach, Jim Wagenbach, Kathy Rocke, Becky Bauman, Steve Wagenbach, Dave Wagenbach, Ron Wagenbach, and Dale Wagenbach, along with their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.Joyce was raised in a Christian home by two people who loved each other, her parents, Simon and Louise Wagenbach. When she was 27, Joyce married Roy and moved 1000 miles away from Illinois to Connecticut. Together, they established a new household where the same Truth of God's Word was both spoken and lived. Through both the joys and sorrows of life, the blessing has passed to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joyce dearly loved her family and her family dearly loved her. In her latter few years, Joyce endured much physical suffering, and her family is so thankful that God has wiped away all tears from her eyes; and she has neither sorrow, nor does she have any more pain for the former things are passed away.Joyce was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington, where her funeral will be Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. A socially distanced visitation will be Sunday, July 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Doug and Jane's outdoor barn at 15 Teaberry Ridge Road, Ellington.For online condolences please visit