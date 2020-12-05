Joycelyn I. "Joy" (Rickert, Anderson) Martin, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Nov. 29, 2020, from dementia and complications of COVID-19.
She was born in October 1929, to the late Carl and Edith Anderson, in Chicago, Illinois and was predeceased by her three husbands, the late Royce Rickert, Arnold Anderson and Donald Martin. She lived a full life, rich with experience and new beginnings, moving over 25 times in her lifetime, residing in a variety of locations, but primarily the Chicago, Bloomfield/Wethersfield, Martha's Vineyard and Tampa, Florida areas. Joy had currently been residing at Woodlake of Tolland since 2017. She held a number of positions in the secretarial field, became an extraordinary homemaker and mother, and never afraid of strenuous effort, worked for a landscaper/nursery on the Vineyard in her 60's. Joy exemplified her beautiful name throughout her life and has left many people who dearly loved her in the wake of her effusive, positive and energetic take on life. Never afraid to tackle any challenge, she climbed Mt. Washington, went parasailing on the Vineyard and opened the House of Books in Wethersfield in the 1970's. If you were new to the neighborhood, she would be the first to stop over with freshly baked cookies. She was a member of the Bloomfield Congregational Church and later the Unity Church in Florida, always very spiritually oriented.
Joy is survived by her two sons, Bradford and Daniel Rickert; her two grandsons and their families, Justin Rickert and Tiffany Paquet and Jay and Rebecca Rickert; great-granddaughters Callie and Emma Rickert and Ella Grange; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Robbie Love Rickert. Additionally, she is survived by two stepsons and daughter-in-law, Tim and Maria Anderson and Scott Anderson. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Betty Mitchell and Marcia Michalski.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to her caregivers at Woodlake, who for three years provided wonderful care.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held in Bloomfield, and a memorial service will be planned for some time next year.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
