1/1
Joycelyn I. "Joy" (Rickert, Anderson) Martin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joycelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joycelyn I. "Joy" (Rickert, Anderson) Martin, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Nov. 29, 2020, from dementia and complications of COVID-19.

She was born in October 1929, to the late Carl and Edith Anderson, in Chicago, Illinois and was predeceased by her three husbands, the late Royce Rickert, Arnold Anderson and Donald Martin. She lived a full life, rich with experience and new beginnings, moving over 25 times in her lifetime, residing in a variety of locations, but primarily the Chicago, Bloomfield/Wethersfield, Martha's Vineyard and Tampa, Florida areas. Joy had currently been residing at Woodlake of Tolland since 2017. She held a number of positions in the secretarial field, became an extraordinary homemaker and mother, and never afraid of strenuous effort, worked for a landscaper/nursery on the Vineyard in her 60's. Joy exemplified her beautiful name throughout her life and has left many people who dearly loved her in the wake of her effusive, positive and energetic take on life. Never afraid to tackle any challenge, she climbed Mt. Washington, went parasailing on the Vineyard and opened the House of Books in Wethersfield in the 1970's. If you were new to the neighborhood, she would be the first to stop over with freshly baked cookies. She was a member of the Bloomfield Congregational Church and later the Unity Church in Florida, always very spiritually oriented.

Joy is survived by her two sons, Bradford and Daniel Rickert; her two grandsons and their families, Justin Rickert and Tiffany Paquet and Jay and Rebecca Rickert; great-granddaughters Callie and Emma Rickert and Ella Grange; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Robbie Love Rickert. Additionally, she is survived by two stepsons and daughter-in-law, Tim and Maria Anderson and Scott Anderson. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Betty Mitchell and Marcia Michalski.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to her caregivers at Woodlake, who for three years provided wonderful care.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held in Bloomfield, and a memorial service will be planned for some time next year.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To leave online condolences, please go to

visit manchesterfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved