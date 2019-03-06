Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jrmgart M. Wienhoff. View Sign





Jrmgart was born in Germany, May 27, 1920, to the late George and Elise M. (Keim) Schopferer and had resided in Enfield since 1967. Prior to her retiring in 1982, she was employed for many years in food service for the airlines with Air Lacarte in Windsor Locks. She was a member of St. Martha Church, Enfield and was a member of the former church choir.



Jrmgart is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Beate Huehner and husband, Bruce, of Enfield; her two beloved and cherished grandchildren, Elise Marie Foust and husband, James "Garrett" Foust, of Tennessee and Daniel Bruce Huehner and companion, Anjali; and a great-grandson, Rowan James Foust; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Jrmgart was predeceased by a brother, Eckard Schopferer; and two sisters, Hildagard Christ and Lilly Stoll.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by prayer service with Fr. Anthony Bruno officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will then take place in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial contributions in Jrmgart's name may be made to , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.



To leave an online message or more information visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



Jrmgart M. Wienhoff, 98, of Enfield, entered into eternal life peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Wienhoff.Jrmgart was born in Germany, May 27, 1920, to the late George and Elise M. (Keim) Schopferer and had resided in Enfield since 1967. Prior to her retiring in 1982, she was employed for many years in food service for the airlines with Air Lacarte in Windsor Locks. She was a member of St. Martha Church, Enfield and was a member of the former church choir.Jrmgart is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Beate Huehner and husband, Bruce, of Enfield; her two beloved and cherished grandchildren, Elise Marie Foust and husband, James "Garrett" Foust, of Tennessee and Daniel Bruce Huehner and companion, Anjali; and a great-grandson, Rowan James Foust; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Jrmgart was predeceased by a brother, Eckard Schopferer; and two sisters, Hildagard Christ and Lilly Stoll.Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by prayer service with Fr. Anthony Bruno officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will then take place in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.Memorial contributions in Jrmgart's name may be made to , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.To leave an online message or more information visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.