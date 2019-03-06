Jrmgart M. Wienhoff, 98, of Enfield, entered into eternal life peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Wienhoff.
Jrmgart was born in Germany, May 27, 1920, to the late George and Elise M. (Keim) Schopferer and had resided in Enfield since 1967. Prior to her retiring in 1982, she was employed for many years in food service for the airlines with Air Lacarte in Windsor Locks. She was a member of St. Martha Church, Enfield and was a member of the former church choir.
Jrmgart is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Beate Huehner and husband, Bruce, of Enfield; her two beloved and cherished grandchildren, Elise Marie Foust and husband, James "Garrett" Foust, of Tennessee and Daniel Bruce Huehner and companion, Anjali; and a great-grandson, Rowan James Foust; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Jrmgart was predeceased by a brother, Eckard Schopferer; and two sisters, Hildagard Christ and Lilly Stoll.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by prayer service with Fr. Anthony Bruno officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will then take place in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.
Memorial contributions in Jrmgart's name may be made to , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
