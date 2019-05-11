Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Windsor Locks Senior Center Send Flowers Obituary

Judiann Kuras "Juju," 68, of Windsor Locks, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, of heart disease while she was at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born Jan. 15, 1951, and was the only daughter of the late William B. Kuras and Julia (Sklodowski) VonRaeder. She was raised in West Suffield and graduated from Suffield High School in 1969.



Judiann is survived by her ex-husband, Robert M. Hill; and their three children, Robert J. Hill of Bradenton, Florida, Tami Hahn (Jason) of Vernon, and Ryan Hill (Chelsea) of Windsor Locks; her brother, Anthony VonRaeder (Angela) of Vernon; and her sister-in-law, Diane Kuras of West Suffield. Grandma JuJu will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren, (Zachary, Alex, C.J, Ryan, and Brooklyn). In addition, Judiann will be remembered by many cousins, nieces, and friends who enjoyed her cooking, her outgoing personality, her caring heart, or an occasional trip to the casino. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Kuras, in 2014.



A celebration of Judiann's life will take place Thursday, May 16, at the Windsor Locks Senior Center from 5 to 8 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.







