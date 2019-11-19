Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith "Judy" A. Hesselbach, 82, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.



Born March 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Gladys (Maguire) Meyer.



Judy spent her last day at home in her own bed surrounded by her entire loving family. At her side was her daughter, Heidi Darling; son, Robert Hesselbach and wife Christa; her grandchildren, Eric and wife Katie, Amy and husband Gary, Holly and husband Jonny, and Jessica and husband Phil; and her great-grandchildren, Zachery, Haylie, Hannah, Oliver, and Harper.



Judy was a night nursing supervisor at Manchester Memorial Hospital for 32 years, retiring in 1994. She graduated from Backus Hospital's nursing program in 1958. Judy loved nursing and Manchester Memorial Hospital and its staff almost as much as her family. She loved traveling the world with her friends and colleagues, but even more than the destinations, she loved coming home and telling the stories of the adventures. Getting dragged through the Bahamas on the back of a banana boat with Bernie, getting locked out of a hotel room in their PJs - she had millions of funny stories. Judy was always available to help family and friends, whether it was a ride to the airport or taking a neighbor to a doctor's appointment, she would always have time. She positively affected so many people in her lifetime and will surely be missed.



Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



To leave a memory for the family and to sign the online memorial guestbook, visit



