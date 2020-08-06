Judith A. "Judi" Morrison Addabbo, 74, of Manchester, lost her courageous battle with brain cancer Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, with her loving family at her side.She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank Addabbo. She was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Gertrude (Guimond) and Roland Morrison. Judi worked in human resources for many years, including Economy Electric and WFSB Channel 3. Additionally, she was a floral designer and craft maker. She loved spending time at the beach, especially Water's Edge.She is survived by her three children: Jodi Addabbo and her children, Drew, Shaun, and Skylar, of Manchester; Mindy Corrado and her children, Hannah, Mikaela, and Alex, also of Manchester; and Chip Addabbo and his wife, Lorissa, and their children, Gavin and Lulu, of Salem, Oregon.Judi genuinely loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.Judi is predeceased by her brothers, Richard Morrison and Jack Morrison. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Pat Morrison and Betsy Morrison, and many nieces, nephews, and their families.Judi's family is grateful for the exceptional care and compassion shown to her, especially by Beth Crooks and Holly O'Connor.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judi's memory may be made to the CT Brain Tumor Alliance ator mailed to the CT Brain Tumor Alliance, P.O. Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137.A private burial will be held at St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit