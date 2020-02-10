Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. "Judy" Moselsky. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary





Judy was a lifetime resident of Windsor Locks who loved her family and friends each in her unique style. Judy loved all types of sports and was a coach for the Windsor Locks girls softball league. She was an avid fan of the UConn women's basketball and the Boston Red Sox teams, and she would never miss a game. She also enjoyed collecting miniature carousel horses. She was formally employed by ARA service where she worked for over 20 years. She was then employed at Standard Washer.



Judy was predeceased by her father, Raymond, and her mother, Charlotte; and two brothers, Gerald "Jerry" and William "Billy". She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Charles A. Moselsky and his wife, Helen, Raymond J. Moselsky and his wife, Gertrude, Margaret J. Modeen, Patricia E. Arnone and her son, Michael, Donald F. Moselsky and his wife, Linda, Mickey H. Moselsky, Bruce Moselsky and his wife, Dely, and Doreen R. Netten and her husband, Victor; a longtime friend Elaine Cyr-Caye; a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and -nephews.



Judy's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Services and burial will be private.



Memorial contributions in Judy's name can be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



