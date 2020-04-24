Judith Ann (Gilman) Palmberg, 81, of Stafford Springs passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Judy was born in Barre, Vermont, on Dec. 27, 1938, to the late Lillian Gilman. Judy was raised in Manchester, and graduated from MHHS in 1956. She lived in Bloomfield and Broad Brook before settling in Stafford Springs enjoying Staffordville Lake.



Judy worked for Connecticut General/CIGNA as an administrative assistant for 38 years. For several years she served as the recording secretary for the Town of East Windsor's Board of Selectman, Board of Finance and Police Commission. Judy was a very generous donor of blood and platelets to the American Red Cross and received several recognitions.



Judy enjoyed spending time on at the lake and many trips to New York City to shop and see shows with the girls from CIGNA, as well as craft shows and fairs with her sister Nancy.



Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Costenoble, and her husband, David; her son, David Palmberg; grandchildren, April Costenoble, Alexis and Cassidy Palmberg; and great-grandson, Gunner Katkavich; her sister, Carole Trombley; along with many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Bill; brother, Bill Gilman; sister, Nancy Logan; and grandson, Jon Katkavich.



The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Nursing Home for their tireless care particularly in these trying times.



A private service and burial will be held by family at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the of CT or the CT Humane Society.



