Judith Anne LaChapelle-Koelsch, loving mother, departed from her earthly life on Aug. 25, 2020.
Mother was a selfless dedicated wife, mother and servant of others. She will be missed by many people. We prayerfully ask that you remember her for all that she was to everyone. Remember her for all the fun and loving moments. When you think of mom, you will be happy. Mother, you are at peace, the Lord's peace. His peace, that which this world cannot provide. We love you. You take care. God bless you for all you have done for many people. We are blessed all because of you.
"I lived a wonderful life. I was born of my predeceased loving parents, Dorothea (Tack) Koelsch and her lifelong loving husband, Jeffrey Koelsch. I resided in Rockville, and found residence early on in Manchester. In 1954 I met a kind and generous man from Vernon who would take me as his loving bride. I married my predeceased fiancé Jack Clement LaChapelle on Oct. 8, 1955. We were married at the former building of Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester by the Rev. Elrich O. Brandt. My lifelong sister, friend and confidant, Janice Barber, was my maid of honor. I raised many foster children. I am a 30-year retiree of the YWCA as a nursery schoolteacher. Many of my students throughout the years referred to me as 'the lady with the white painted hair.' I was known as 'Mrs. L.' My colleagues were great to me. I worked at close hand with my father-in-law Clarence Sr., on family genealogical duties on behalf of the LaChapelle Family Club. I enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and chatting on the phone with Janice and my two recently deceased loving friends, Rita and Dot. I enjoyed volunteering on behalf of various community endeavors. I enjoyed time with my orphan cockatiel, Creo. I had the opportunity to see the late Gene Pitney and Dolly Parton in concert. I enjoyed musical events in many area churches.
I am survived by my sister Janice; son and daughter Dale and Renee; my brother and sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces and friends. Of course, there is more, but for now, I lived a wonderful life. Many thanks to all who lived it with me. I love you, Take care."
We express our thanks and gratitude for all the support. To all the family and friends for your loving support and prayers. To all the health care professionals at Manchester Memorial Hospital and Manchester Manor.
Flowers do not last. For those who wish, mother's wish was a contribution to the American Cancer Society
.
Calling hours will be held at the Manchester Funeral Home at 142 East Center St., Manchester, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A graveside service and Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family or a memory may visitwww.holmeswatkins.com