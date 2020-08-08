1/
Judith E. "Judi" Kaffeian
Judith E. "Judi" Kaffeian, 56, Bradenton, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 3, 2020.

Judi graduated from Enfield High School in 1982 and had a love for sports. This led her to long careers with Champs Sports and Lids, achieving many milestones along the way. Most recently, she was employed by Boars Head as part of its store support staff. Judi ran seven half marathons and was a big proponent for many years of the Susan G Komen three-day, 60-mile walk. A huge dog lover, Judi was the co-founder of Bailey's Buddies Charitable Foundation and Trust, aiding financially challenged canine cancer families.

Judi is survived by her mother, Constance Wasick, and Chris Hoffman, Palmetto, Florida; her sister, Pamela Longo and husband, Barry, Enfield; her brother, Michael Kaffeian, and wife, Lauren, Torrington; her brother, David Kaffeian, and partner, Colleen, Windsor, Vermont; and her sister, Kimberly Gray, and husband, Bill; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a great-niece, Isabella; uncles, Ronald Chasse, Fort Myers, Florida, and David Chasse, Ellington; and lifetime friends, Leah Secondo, Bradenton, Florida, and Brenda Smith, Easthampton, Massachusetts; and her beloved dog, Luci. Judi is predeceased by her father, Charles Kaffeian, and stepfather, John Wasick.

A Celebration of Life in Bradenton, Florida, and in Enfield will be held at a future date to the family's convenience. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd St. Chapel, Bradenton, Florida, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judi's name to the Bailey's Buddies Foundation, P.O. Box 10565, Bradenton, FL 34282 or to the American Heart Association at

www.heart.org

(make your gift a tribute to Judi Kaffeian). Condolences may be made to

www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
