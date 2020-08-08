1/
Judith E. "Judi" Kaffeian
Judith E. "Judi" Kaffeian, 56, Bradenton, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 3, 2020.

Judi graduated from Enfield High School in 1982 and had a love for sports. This led her to long careers with Champs Sports and Lids, achieving many milestones along the way. Most recently, she was employed by Boars Head as part of its store support staff. Judi ran seven half marathons and was a big proponent for many years of the Susan G Komen three-day, 60-mile walk. A huge dog lover, Judi was the co-founder of Bailey's Buddies Charitable Foundation and Trust, aiding financially challenged canine cancer families.

Judi is survived by her mother, Constance Wasick, and Chris Hoffman, Palmetto, Florida; her sister, Pamela Longo and husband, Barry, Enfield; her brother, Michael Kaffeian, and wife, Lauren, Torrington; her brother, David Kaffeian, and partner, Colleen, Windsor, Vermont; and her sister, Kimberly Gray, and husband, Bill; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a great-niece, Isabella; uncles, Ronald Chasse, Fort Myers, Florida, and David Chasse, Ellington; and lifetime friends, Leah Secondo, Bradenton, Florida, and Brenda Smith, Easthampton, Massachusetts; and her beloved dog, Luci. Judi is predeceased by her father, Charles Kaffeian, and stepfather, John Wasick.

A Celebration of Life in Bradenton, Florida, and in Enfield will be held at a future date to the family's convenience. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd St. Chapel, Bradenton, Florida, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judi's name to the Bailey's Buddies Foundation, P.O. Box 10565, Bradenton, FL 34282 or to the American Heart Association at

www.heart.org

(make your gift a tribute to Judi Kaffeian). Condolences may be made to

www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Sending our prayers, Judi will always be in our hearts, will not forget her kindness and smiles.


RIP Judi
Sarah Alwassia
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
So sorry and shocked to hear of Judi's passing. We worked together and enjoyed many laughs, how could you not. There wasn't a baby she didn't go to and make laugh. I will think of her often, and pray for her family.
Debbie LaBadie
Coworker
August 7, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
August 7, 2020
Oh no! can't believe this. We were so sad to learn of Judi's passing. Our love and thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Judi was special! That smile!! That gentleness!! Her outgoing nature, her inclusiveness, her joy! There are not many people you meet along life's journey that stand out in your mind and heart like Judi. A special angel has found her place in heaven.
Preston and Ruth Spruill
Friend
August 6, 2020
To the Wasick/Kaffeian family. I am so very sorry for your loss!! I’ve known Judi since kindergarten. She was such a great friend through our school years. She was always so kind to everyone! I have not seen or talked Judi since the early 80’s when she made a trip home to Enfield. I have thought of her quite often and always wondered how she was. May you Rest In Peace Judi, till our paths cross again ❤❤
Gail Blackwood / Franco
Friend
August 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends... I first met Judi when she moved into the house beside us...She was always a sweet caring person ..Always a smile and made you feel special...She had a great Love for kids and was always so sweet to them...I will sorely miss her in the years I have left..She will never be forgotten and missed by many...Fly with the angels sweet girl...Till we meet again
Jerry and Phoebe LeDonne
Friend
August 6, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the familyJudy was a very special person to me a good friend when I was growing up and I'm filled when I had moved into the neighborhood she will be very missed by all
Sandra Sosville
Classmate
August 5, 2020
I was introduced to Judi by a good friend of hers and was only in Judi's company a handful of times. But, she made a big impression. Judi was kind, thoughtful, funny and wanted to make a difference. The last time I saw her was at a pet event. She had recently started her non profit named after her beloved Bailey (what a special pup). She was excited and felt great about how her non profit would be impactful. Again, my interactions were few, but, Judi always left me with a little more glide in my stride. Rest in peace Judi. You were a shining light to us all.
Mary Fab
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
Pam,Barry and Family, So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you always. Love Dede Law

Doreen Law
Friend
August 5, 2020
Pam & family - So very sorry for your loss. May the memories you have remain forever in your hearts.
Chris Biske
Friend
August 5, 2020
Judi and I worked together at Champs in the Accessories Dept. I also did the 3 day walk one year, because of Judi. I am also on the board of Baileys Buddies, as I thought it was such a great foundation that Judi and Leah crested. I will miss her sincere conversations, her great smile and her true hugs!
Liza Minteer
Friend
