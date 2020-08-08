I was introduced to Judi by a good friend of hers and was only in Judi's company a handful of times. But, she made a big impression. Judi was kind, thoughtful, funny and wanted to make a difference. The last time I saw her was at a pet event. She had recently started her non profit named after her beloved Bailey (what a special pup). She was excited and felt great about how her non profit would be impactful. Again, my interactions were few, but, Judi always left me with a little more glide in my stride. Rest in peace Judi. You were a shining light to us all.

Mary Fab

Acquaintance