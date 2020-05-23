Judith Elaine "Judy" Wilcock, 77, of Peachtree City, Georgia, peacefully passed to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 18, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease.



Judy was born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Theodore and Virginia (Svenson) Johnson. She grew up on Walnut Street in Shrewsbury before attending Worcester Hahnemann School of Nursing where she received her RN. On Nov. 2, 1963, she married (Walter) Dana Wilcock at Epworth Methodist Church in Worcester. Judy continued her education as time allowed, earning her associate's degree at Asnuntuck Community College in Connecticut and later her bachelor's degree from Clayton College in Georgia. Judy had a long and diverse career in nursing while raising her children, Barry and Bonnie. She gracefully transitioned from working shifts at Genesee Memorial and Manchester Memorial hospitals, serving as a visiting nurse, a hospice nurse, and then an educator in the field of Nursing. After retiring she mentored students in a nurse-shadowing program at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Judy was a wonderful cook and baker who loved to make food for others. She was creative and artistic with a passion for gardening. Judy loved her church families having grown up in Epworth Methodist Church in Worcester, serving on many boards and committees at the First Congregational Church of Vernon, First Presbyterian Church of Peachtree City, and Evergreen Church of Peachtree City. She also served her church family as a Stephen Minister. After being diagnosed with leukemia, Judy walked in a half marathon in support of leukemia research. She later beat leukemia and remained a survivor.



Judy is survived by Dana Wilcock, her husband of 56 years; her son, Barry, and his wife, Nancy; her daughter, Bonnie Smith, and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Brian, Meghan, Whittaker, and Piper; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many close cousins and longtime friends who remained in contact throughout the years. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Johnson.



Judy's family would like to express their gratitude for the very kind care from the staff of Arbor Terrace Peachtree City as well as her former students who went out of their way to provide care for her.



Services celebrating Judy's life will be held in the near future at a time when everyone who loved her will be able to gather together.



Memorial gifts may be made to Evergreen Church of Peachtree City or the Davis Phinney Foundation For Parkinson's.









