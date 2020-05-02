Judith (Stevenson) Godek, 75, of Ellington, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Hartford Hospital.
Judy was born April 2, 1945, in Bridgeport along with her identical twin sister Joyce. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Heffernan) Stevenson, lived in Ellington most of her life and graduated from Ellington High School in 1963.
Judy leaves her six children, Jon Godek and his wife, Holly, of Ellington; Kelly Moser and her husband, Ron, of Ellington; James Godek and his wife, Sarah, of Bolton; Kristina Prichard of Upton, Wyoming, Kimberly Soucier and her husband, Brett, of Vernon, and Keri Suchecki and her husband, Jason of Stafford. She is also survived by her 19 beloved grandchildren, David, Haylee, and Allison Godek; Michael, Luke, and Nicholas Moser; Matthew, Joseph, and Louis Godek; Jesse, Jacob, Jonathan and Madeline Prichard; Brandon, Kaitlin, and Bradley Soucier; and Rachel, Samuel, and Juliet Suchecki. Judy also leaves three cherished great-grandchildren, Dale Moser, Brooklyn Mears, and Jaxon Prichard, who will be born in July. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and David Hany; her brother-in-law, Ed Kowalski; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Stevenson, Judy Godek, Susan Godek, and Paulette Godek; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Toni and Ahmed Hafnaoui; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and their children, many of whom Judy was very close to. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Ramon Godek; her twin sister, Joyce Kowalski; her brother, James Stevenson; her brother-in-law, David Godek; and sister-in-law, Joanne Hanson. She also leaves many lifelong friends and her little dog that she absolutely adored, Dani.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or The American Heart Association.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2020.