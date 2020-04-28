Judith "Judy" Ilene Allard, 76, of Somers, and Sandy Pond, New York, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Allard. Judy left this life the same way she lived it – on her own terms. Judy was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Oswego, New York, the daughter of the late Harold and Barbara (McCoy) Larkin. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, Class of 1961, and Bryant University, Class of 1964. Judy was a member of Holy Trinity Church and the Somers Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Ambulance Corp. for many years. One of her favorite places to spend time was Riley's School of Dance. Whether it was watching her granddaughters dance, sewing costumes, running a tight ship backstage, or simply being part of the "village," Judy was a constant presence at Riley's and loved by all. From long Sunday drives to summers at the family cottage in Sandy Pond, Judy was most happy spending time with her family.



Judy is survived by her four children, Kevin Allard and Raymond Rosario (Sandy Pond), Keith and Janeanne Allard (Somers), Kent and Stacy Allard (Putnam), Kris Anah Allard and John Peloquin (Putnam); her loving grandchildren, Brianna, Richard, Sean, Jessica, Mackenzie, Brooke, Autumn, and Jasmine; her sister-in-law, Dana Allard; many nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count.



Judy's family will be scheduling a celebration of life ceremony as soon as conditions allow.



Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Marion W. Riley Scholarship Fund, 99 Raffia Road, Enfield, CT 06082.



