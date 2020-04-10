Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith K. "Judy" (Johndrow) Wilkie, 75, of Ellington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.



Judy was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Wallace "Cookie" and Hazel Johndrow. She was a loving and faithful wife to John "Jack" Wilkie for 54 years. Judy graduated from Ellington High School in 1962. She was a beloved hairdresser and held many secretarial positions over the years, ending her career as a medical secretary at the State of Connecticut, Department of Corrections. Judy had the most beautiful smile and kind heart and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She liked spending time and talking with her sisters Karen and Sherri. She loved the beaches of Cape Cod and St. Maarten. Judy enjoyed her Rockville United Methodist Church family and spent countless hours there over years volunteering her time in the church choir, the handbell choir, as a youth ministry leader, decorating the altar for Sunday Services, organizing and running church dinners and creating beautiful wreaths and arrangements for the church bazaar. She also enjoyed riding in their classic cars with Jack and spending time with their Ty-Rod friends. She loved all her many cats over the years, and there are too many to name. Some of her favorite things included gardening, growing amazing plants and flowers, bird watching, people watching, baking cookies with her grandchildren, playing games, doing puzzles and reading. Judy will be greatly missed by her loving family.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Tracey Bruther and her husband, Chris, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, Joy Fecko and her husband, Jeff, of Stafford Springs; her seven grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart, Alyssa and Ashley Fecko, Luke, John, Jessica, David, and Faith Bruther; and her sweet Bitty Boy cat; as well as her siblings, Richard Johndrow and his wife, Louise, of Keene, New York, Karen Schamback and her husband, Gary, of Venice, Florida, Sherri LaPlante and her husband, Leo, of Ellington; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



When life returns to normal, we will hold a celebration of life in her honor.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association CT Chapter, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484 or to the Rockville United Methodist Church, 142 Grove St., Vernon, CT 06066.



