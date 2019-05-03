Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary





Judy was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Bloomfield, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Doris (Griffen) Davidson. Judy was raised in Bloomfield and made her home with her husband to start her family in South Windsor.



In addition to her husband Eric, she is survived by her two sons, David Lopes and Eric Lopes and Eric's wife, Susan; granddaughter, Megan Ambrose, her husband Patrick, and their two children, Tabor Griffen and Finnley Morgan; grandsons, Rick Lopes and Sean Lopes; granddaughter, Jenna Chabot and her son, Conner Murphy; and several nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Noonan; her granddaughter, Lauren Chabot; her brother, Alan Davidson; and her sister, Alma Avery.



Judy was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness after being baptized to the faith in 1976. She spent time sharing her beliefs with family and friends and the community.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 214 New Bolton Road, Manchester, CT 06040. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



