Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Funeral service 10:30 AM South United Methodist Church 1226 Main St. Manchester , CT





Born in Lansing, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late William E. and June E. (Welch) VanDongen, and graduated from Eastern High School, Lansing, and attended Michigan State University. She married her husband, David, June 17, 1960, in Lansing. She began her employment with Michigan Department of Aeronautics, and later worked as director of christian education at Second Congregational Church, Manchester, and South United Methodist Church, Manchester, where she founded the "Women in the Vineyard" study/support group. She retired from Hartford Gynecological Center after 14 years of service. Judy served for 20 years as a volunteer church school teacher, administrator, and group leader in the United Methodist Church in Mt. Clemens, Manchester, and Windsor. She was a member of the Mt. Clemens Jaycee Auxiliary, L'Anse Cruese Kiwanis Auxliary, and the Greater Hartford Chapter of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Elizabeth "Betsy" Dearing and her husband, Larry, of Marietta, Georgia, and Brian D. Mohr and his wife, Wendy, of Manchester; her grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Katherine, Chelsea, and Joey; and her sister, Cheryl L. Isham and her husband, James, of Geneva, Florida.



Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.



Donations in her honor may be made to the Hospice Program for the Visiting Nurses Association, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



