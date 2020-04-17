Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith R. Locke. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith R. Locke, 82, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.



She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late H. John and Josephine (Martin) Ravetto. Judy retired from the University of Connecticut as a human resources specialist. She was a member of St. Edward Church and Ladies Guild, and the Stafford High School Athletic Booster Club. She was also an avid UConn fan and bird watcher.



Judy is survived by her two sons, Peter F. Locke III and his wife, Marcia, of Walpole, Massachusetts, and John N. Locke Sr. and his wife, Andrea, of Stafford Springs; five grandchildren, Joseph, Evan, and Colby Locke, Samantha West and her husband, Nicholas, and John N. Locke Jr.; two sisters, Janice Emhoff and her husband, Henry, and Debbie Benassu; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for all of their care and support during Judy's stay.



Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



