Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (Dunay) Zelz. View Sign Service Information Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake 419 E Terra Cotta Ave Crystal Lake , IL 60014 (815)-459-3411 Committal 11:00 AM St. Edward Cemetery Stafford Springs , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith (Dunay) Zelz, 59, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, after an 11-year battle with cancer.



Judy was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Stafford Springs to the late Michael and Patricia (Hanley) Dunay. After marrying the love of her life, John Zelz Jr., they moved to Crystal Lake with their two daughters. Together they enjoyed involvement in their church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, including singing in the choir and participating in various pilgrimages to holy sites.



Judy worked for many years as the coordinator of worship at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Judy's faith grew as she worked to ensure masses went on without a hitch. Her cancer journey only strengthened her trust in our Lord. While she never got to visit, Judy felt a strong bond with her Irish heritage. Like her mother, Judy also was an avid knitter making various sweaters, scarves, and blankets for her children, grandchildren, and siblings.



Judy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, John W. Zelz Jr.; two children, Elizabeth Sheriff and her husband, Cody, of Woodstock, Illinois, and Katherine MacDonald and her husband, Griffith, of Cary, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Eleanor Sheriff and Cecelia MacDonald; dear sister of Barbara (Jerry) Consolini, Patricia (William) Ducharme, Margaret (Peter) DeCicco, Ann Satkowski, and Timothy (Yvonna) Dunay; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael E. Dunay Jr.; and brother-in-law, David Satkowski.



Funeral services for Judy were held in Illinois.



A committal service will be held Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.



For online condolences visit



www.davenportfamily.com



or call 815-459-3411 for information.







Judith (Dunay) Zelz, 59, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, after an 11-year battle with cancer.Judy was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Stafford Springs to the late Michael and Patricia (Hanley) Dunay. After marrying the love of her life, John Zelz Jr., they moved to Crystal Lake with their two daughters. Together they enjoyed involvement in their church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, including singing in the choir and participating in various pilgrimages to holy sites.Judy worked for many years as the coordinator of worship at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Judy's faith grew as she worked to ensure masses went on without a hitch. Her cancer journey only strengthened her trust in our Lord. While she never got to visit, Judy felt a strong bond with her Irish heritage. Like her mother, Judy also was an avid knitter making various sweaters, scarves, and blankets for her children, grandchildren, and siblings.Judy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, John W. Zelz Jr.; two children, Elizabeth Sheriff and her husband, Cody, of Woodstock, Illinois, and Katherine MacDonald and her husband, Griffith, of Cary, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Eleanor Sheriff and Cecelia MacDonald; dear sister of Barbara (Jerry) Consolini, Patricia (William) Ducharme, Margaret (Peter) DeCicco, Ann Satkowski, and Timothy (Yvonna) Dunay; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael E. Dunay Jr.; and brother-in-law, David Satkowski.Funeral services for Judy were held in Illinois.A committal service will be held Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.For online condolences visitor call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close