Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Edmonds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Edmonds, born May 21, 1924, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.



She was beloved by many, young and old. Julia was a huge sports fan including the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR. Just about any sporting event was always on her TV. Persuaded by her son-in-law, Mike, she became a Tennessee Volunteer football fan later in life. She will be missed by many, especially Chumley, our dog, when many times food would fall from her plate and not by accident. When you hear the saying, "They don't make them like that anymore," she is the epitome of those words.



A special thanks to Mary Beaudoin and Kim Gable for taking her here and there.



Julia was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Edmonds; a brother, Theodore Flack, and a sister, Lucy Arnold. She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Michael McNulty; granddaughter, Sheia Edmonds; and her loving grandkids, Jaylin and Kyanna Kholer, all of Enfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends.



Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit



[email protected]







Julia Edmonds, born May 21, 1924, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.She was beloved by many, young and old. Julia was a huge sports fan including the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR. Just about any sporting event was always on her TV. Persuaded by her son-in-law, Mike, she became a Tennessee Volunteer football fan later in life. She will be missed by many, especially Chumley, our dog, when many times food would fall from her plate and not by accident. When you hear the saying, "They don't make them like that anymore," she is the epitome of those words.A special thanks to Mary Beaudoin and Kim Gable for taking her here and there.Julia was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Edmonds; a brother, Theodore Flack, and a sister, Lucy Arnold. She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Michael McNulty; granddaughter, Sheia Edmonds; and her loving grandkids, Jaylin and Kyanna Kholer, all of Enfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends.Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close