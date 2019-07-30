Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Olk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Olk, of Ellington, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019.



Julia loved her family dearly. She took great pride in her grandchildren: Aaron, who had just spent time in the Peace Corps in the Philippines and is enrolled in Tufts University; Naomi, who is a doctor of pharmacy and works as a pharmacist in Florida; Luke, who is an elite skydiver with the U.S. Army Golden Knights. Julia loved talking on the phone with her family and seeing pictures and videos of her great-grandson, Leo and great-granddaughter, Royce. Julia loved music and listening to the Boston Red Sox baseball games and UConn Husky basketball games.



Julia is survived by her son, Ronald Olk and his wife, Kimberly; her grandson, Aaron Olk and his wife, Caroline Lloyd; granddaughter, Naomi Olk and her husband, Jared Kuhne, with great-grandchildren, Leo and Royce Kuhne; and grandson, Luke Olk. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo; and her son, Leonard.



At Julia's request and wishes, all services will be held privately.



