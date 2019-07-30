Julia Olk, of Ellington, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Julia loved her family dearly. She took great pride in her grandchildren: Aaron, who had just spent time in the Peace Corps in the Philippines and is enrolled in Tufts University; Naomi, who is a doctor of pharmacy and works as a pharmacist in Florida; Luke, who is an elite skydiver with the U.S. Army Golden Knights. Julia loved talking on the phone with her family and seeing pictures and videos of her great-grandson, Leo and great-granddaughter, Royce. Julia loved music and listening to the Boston Red Sox baseball games and UConn Husky basketball games.
Julia is survived by her son, Ronald Olk and his wife, Kimberly; her grandson, Aaron Olk and his wife, Caroline Lloyd; granddaughter, Naomi Olk and her husband, Jared Kuhne, with great-grandchildren, Leo and Royce Kuhne; and grandson, Luke Olk. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo; and her son, Leonard.
At Julia's request and wishes, all services will be held privately.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019