Julie was born Aug. 8, 1922, in Hartford, moving to Enfield with her husband, Walter in 1956. Julie worked as a medical secretary at UTC, retiring in 1987. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed activities at the senior center and traveling with her friends. She also spent a lot of time helping to baby-sit for her grandsons and enjoyed quality time with her family. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles.



Julie is survived by her sons, Patrick (Lorrie) Meskell, and Walter (Dawn) Meskell; daughter Nancy (Rob) Vella; son-in-law Rick LaFleur; seven grandsons, Rick (Kristyn) LaFleur, Mike (Tam) LaFleur, Jeff (Sara) LaFleur, Kyle Vella, Adam (Irina) Vella, Dan (Ali) Meskell, and Tom Meskell; and eight great-grandchildren, Brady, Shea, Isabel, Zoe, Isla and Lizzy LaFleur, Sofia and James Vella. Julie was predeceased by her husband, Walter Meskell in 1978; daughter Mary "Bette" (Rick) LaFleur in 2012; and son James Meskell in 1986. She also was predeceased by four brothers, Joe, Frank, Ed and Fred Wilkos, and her loving sister, Stephanie (Wilkos) Meskell.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday, June 3 at 2 p.m., officiated by Fr. Michael Larkin.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission House, 800 Shetter Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.



