Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julia Z. Wieliczka, 93, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Stanley Wieliczka, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019.



She was born in 1925, the loving daughter to the late Andrew and Anna (Guterch) Zimowski. Julia started her career as a secretary at Roncari's and later retired in 1986 from Montgomery's as executive secretary. She was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church and an active member at the senior center along with her sisters. Julia will be remembered as a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She spent all of her time focused on her family and always knew how to comfort them. She felt she was given a second chance at life after her bypass surgery and taking care of her grandchildren was what kept her going.



She was talented at crocheting and loved to make crochet outfits for stuffed bears, which she donated to many friends, relatives, and children in need. Her family will remember her talent by the many crochet snowflakes on their Christmas trees. Julia was the organizer of the family and made her home a welcoming place to be, as well as the go to spot for family get-togethers, barbeques, and parties. She also arranged many bus trips with her husband and siblings. For many years she hosted Wigilia at her home. She enjoyed solitaire, bingo, and was an avid fan of the UConn women's basketball team. Julia lived her life by the quote "one day at a time, one step at a time."



In addition to her husband of 71 years, Stanley Wieliczka, she is survived by her four children, Susan Hannigan and her husband, Joseph of Windsor Locks, Thomas Wieliczka of Windsor Locks, Laurie Muscarella and her husband, Anthony of Suffield, and Diane Samson and her husband, Dino of East Windsor; six grandchildren, Amy Mandrola and her husband, Anthony, Brian Hannigan, Lisa Muscarella, Dan Samson and his wife, Jessica, Kevin Muscarella, and Julia Washburn and her husband, Erik; three great-grandchildren, Blaise Hannigan, Vincent Mandrola, and Levi Hannigan; a sister-in-law, Antoinette Zimowski of Chicopee, Massachusetts; a brother-in-law, Walter Graczyk of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Fetko and her husband, Anthony, Victoria Noga and her husband, Felix, Helen Graczyk, and Stanley Zimowski.



Julia's family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at St. Francis, Masonicare, The Suffield House, and Trinity Health for their compassion and care.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Julia may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or to an organization of the donor's choice.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.windsorlocks



funeralhome.com







Julia Z. Wieliczka, 93, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Stanley Wieliczka, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019.She was born in 1925, the loving daughter to the late Andrew and Anna (Guterch) Zimowski. Julia started her career as a secretary at Roncari's and later retired in 1986 from Montgomery's as executive secretary. She was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church and an active member at the senior center along with her sisters. Julia will be remembered as a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She spent all of her time focused on her family and always knew how to comfort them. She felt she was given a second chance at life after her bypass surgery and taking care of her grandchildren was what kept her going.She was talented at crocheting and loved to make crochet outfits for stuffed bears, which she donated to many friends, relatives, and children in need. Her family will remember her talent by the many crochet snowflakes on their Christmas trees. Julia was the organizer of the family and made her home a welcoming place to be, as well as the go to spot for family get-togethers, barbeques, and parties. She also arranged many bus trips with her husband and siblings. For many years she hosted Wigilia at her home. She enjoyed solitaire, bingo, and was an avid fan of the UConn women's basketball team. Julia lived her life by the quote "one day at a time, one step at a time."In addition to her husband of 71 years, Stanley Wieliczka, she is survived by her four children, Susan Hannigan and her husband, Joseph of Windsor Locks, Thomas Wieliczka of Windsor Locks, Laurie Muscarella and her husband, Anthony of Suffield, and Diane Samson and her husband, Dino of East Windsor; six grandchildren, Amy Mandrola and her husband, Anthony, Brian Hannigan, Lisa Muscarella, Dan Samson and his wife, Jessica, Kevin Muscarella, and Julia Washburn and her husband, Erik; three great-grandchildren, Blaise Hannigan, Vincent Mandrola, and Levi Hannigan; a sister-in-law, Antoinette Zimowski of Chicopee, Massachusetts; a brother-in-law, Walter Graczyk of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Fetko and her husband, Anthony, Victoria Noga and her husband, Felix, Helen Graczyk, and Stanley Zimowski.Julia's family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at St. Francis, Masonicare, The Suffield House, and Trinity Health for their compassion and care.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.A procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Donations in memory of Julia may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or to an organization of the donor's choice.To leave online condolences please visitwww.windsorlocks Funeral Home Windsor Locks Funeral Home

441 Spring Street

Windsor Locks , CT 06096

(860) 623-3498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close