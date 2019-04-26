Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Crossroads Community Cathedral 1492 Silver Lane East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Anthony Miller, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Born May 20, 1981, in Hartford, to Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller, he graduated from Manchester High school and the School of Performing Arts in 1999, and continued on to UConn where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Julian taught private music lessons at a local studio and taught at East Catholic High School. He also worked as a web developer for the Chicago Sun-Times and was the creative director for JM Web Services. He spent a few years as a teaching artist and curriculum consultant before co-founding an education data analytics company based in Chicago, with Matt Duch and Brian Dellabetta. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, knew that he wanted to be in business for himself and saw that through.



Julian previously lived in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York City, and spent some time in Redwood City, California. Julian coached lacrosse, played soccer, and enjoyed cooking and knitting in his spare time. He loved to travel and immerse himself in different cultures, having visited Barbados, St. Martin, Belize, Panama, Anguilla, England, Costa Rica, Peru, and Mexico.



Julian had a passion for the arts-he could play any instrument that you put in front of him but was particularly exceptional when it came to the flute, classical piano, and his beautiful singing voice. He was involved in musical theater, having appeared in productions of "The Boyfriend," "Songs for a New World," "Big River," "Cinderella," "Peter Pan," "A Christmas Carol," and "Jamaica," among others. He had eclectic tastes and interests that he loved to share with his friends and family.



Julian is survived by parents, Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller of Manchester; his sister, Courtney Miller of Manchester; his grandmother, Florence Ambersley; numerous aunts and uncles; many cousins; and a host of close friends, many of whom he had from childhood. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Muriel and Cleophas Small; and his uncle, Scefield Small of Barbados; as well as his paternal grandfather, Cyril Miller of England.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford, with burial to follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.



Family and friends may call Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Julian Anthony Miller, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.Born May 20, 1981, in Hartford, to Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller, he graduated from Manchester High school and the School of Performing Arts in 1999, and continued on to UConn where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Julian taught private music lessons at a local studio and taught at East Catholic High School. He also worked as a web developer for the Chicago Sun-Times and was the creative director for JM Web Services. He spent a few years as a teaching artist and curriculum consultant before co-founding an education data analytics company based in Chicago, with Matt Duch and Brian Dellabetta. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, knew that he wanted to be in business for himself and saw that through.Julian previously lived in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York City, and spent some time in Redwood City, California. Julian coached lacrosse, played soccer, and enjoyed cooking and knitting in his spare time. He loved to travel and immerse himself in different cultures, having visited Barbados, St. Martin, Belize, Panama, Anguilla, England, Costa Rica, Peru, and Mexico.Julian had a passion for the arts-he could play any instrument that you put in front of him but was particularly exceptional when it came to the flute, classical piano, and his beautiful singing voice. He was involved in musical theater, having appeared in productions of "The Boyfriend," "Songs for a New World," "Big River," "Cinderella," "Peter Pan," "A Christmas Carol," and "Jamaica," among others. He had eclectic tastes and interests that he loved to share with his friends and family.Julian is survived by parents, Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller of Manchester; his sister, Courtney Miller of Manchester; his grandmother, Florence Ambersley; numerous aunts and uncles; many cousins; and a host of close friends, many of whom he had from childhood. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Muriel and Cleophas Small; and his uncle, Scefield Small of Barbados; as well as his paternal grandfather, Cyril Miller of England.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford, with burial to follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.Family and friends may call Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close