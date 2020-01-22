June A. Champagne

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Stafford Fire Department Hall
144 West Stafford Road
Stafford Springs, CT
June A. Champagne, 72, beloved wife of Leonard "Tocka" Champagne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care Center.

June was born in Hinton, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert and Erma (Gill) Meadows. She was self-employed as a hairdresser throughout her life.

Besides her husband, Tocka, June is survived by her daughter, Patricia Fife; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica.

In keeping with June's wishes, funeral services with burial in Upland Cemetery, Hinton, will be private.

Tocka will receive family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the West Stafford Fire Department Hall, 144 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson Memorial Cancer Center, 142 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
