June Rosalba Arrowsmith, 88, of Enfield, beloved wife for 65 years to Irving Arrowsmith, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Chestnut Hill of East Longmeadow.



Born in Enfield, on June 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clovis and Stella (Brockway) Gervais and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. She persued her dream of becoming a nurse at the age of 45 and spent many years working at Prospect Hill Nursing Home in East Windsor. She had many passions in life and showed her love to her family in many different ways. She quilted and sewed, including a wedding dress for her daughter and numerous dresses and clothes for her family. She loved to cook and gather family and friends around her table for meals; her home was a place where all were welcome. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family in her early years and later spending time in Vermont and traveling to Florida with friends. June loved to go to the dog races and loved to go to tag sales, auctions, and thrift stores looking for a "treasure."



Besides her husband, Irving, she is survived by her six loving children, Theodore Arrowsmith and his wife, Carol, of Broad Brook, Bonnie Arrowsmith of Springfield, Shane Arrowsmith and his wife, Cheryl, of Longmeadow, Michael Arrowsmith and his wife, Louann, of Murphysboro, Tennessee, Tami Reilly and her husband, Gregory, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, and Kathleen White and her husband, Robert, of Hudson, New Hampshire; 34 adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her niece, Cheryl Standley and her husband, Scott, of Milford; and Karen Stolarski of Springfield, who were like daughters to her; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her six siblings predeceased her.



Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral service will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, followed by a burial in Enfield Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



